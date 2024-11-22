Denver International Airport prepares for busy Thanksgiving travel period

Denver International Airport is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving travel period over the next week. According to the airport, from Friday, Nov. 22 through Monday, Dec. 2 more than 844,033 passengers are forecasted to travel through TSA checkpoints which is a 7.5% increase from the same period in 2023.

Denver International Airport is preparing for busy Thanksgiving travel period CBS

The airport estimates the busiest days will be Nov. 22, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 with more than 266,001 passengers expected to move through security screening on these days. The busiest day is expected to be Dec. 1, with an estimated 90,539 passengers passing through security.

Compare that to the busiest travel days so far this year:

July 7, 2024 – 93,591 passengers screened (busiest day on record at the airport)

July 21, 2024 – 89,421 passengers screened

June 30, 2024 – 86,941 passengers screened

September 2, 2024 – 86,941 passengers screened

According to the airport, passengers are encouraged to arrive inside the airport at least two hours in advance of their boarding time to ensure they have plenty of time to check bags, travel through security and arrive at their gate. There is the potential for longer security lines, especially during peak times, which are 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional Information from Denver International Airport:

TSA

West Security Checkpoint (located on Level 6 at the Northwest corner of the Terminal): Primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers, open 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

TSA PreCheck: This checkpoint serves the majority of our TSA PreCheck passengers. These passengers should enter the checkpoint at West Security 3 (near Door 600).

CLEAR PreCheck Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at West Security 3 of this checkpoint (near Door 600) for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck. CLEAR customers without TSA PreCheck must use South Security.

Restricted Access for Accessibility/Premium/Employees/Military Traveler Lane: This lane is located at West Security 2 of this checkpoint (near Door 606).

Standard Screening: Passengers with Standard Screening should utilize the entry point at West Security 1.

DEN RESERVE: Make a reservation to go through security. Book up to 14 days early and shorten your wait! Space is limited so book now. Passengers with reservations can find their entry point at West Security 2 (near Door 606). Reservations are available from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Enhanced technology at this checkpoint allows passengers to leave items like liquids and laptops in their bags.

South Security Checkpoint (located on Level 5 at the South end of the Terminal): Primary checkpoint for standard screening, open 3 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily

Standard Screening: This checkpoint is primarily dedicated for travelers requiring standard screening.

TSA PreCheck: There are four TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. located on the backside of the checkpoint (near Baggage Claim 7). PreCheck passengers traveling after 10 p.m. may use South Security and receive a form of expedited screening.

CLEAR Standard Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at this checkpoint for standard screening. CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck MUST use the lane provided for CLEAR on the West Security Checkpoint between the hours of 4 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Restricted Access for Accessibility/Premium/Employees/Military Traveler Lane: This lane is located near the Southeast corner of the checkpoint.

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: Standard screening only, open from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Standard Screening: This checkpoint has a limited number of lanes dedicated for travelers requiring standard screening. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.

As of Nov. 11, both the A-Bridge and Ansbacher Hall will be closed for overnight construction activities from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m., Monday through Thursday nights, through the opening of the East Checkpoint in Q3 2025. During closures, all travelers must use concourse trains to journey to and from the Terminal.

For real-time security wait times and to help select the best checkpoint, passengers can check FlyDenver.com.

Passengers may sign up for expedited screening programs available at DEN checkpoints. Learn more about TSA PreCheck and CLEAR. Additionally, DEN RESERVE is a free service that allows all passengers to reserve a dedicated time slot through DEN's West Security Checkpoint. This option provides passengers a more predictable and seamless travel experience. For more information about DEN Reserve and to make a reservation as early as 14 days before a flight, visit Flydenver.com/DENreserve. Reservations are available from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

TSA is also offering practical tips to help passengers plan for a smooth journey as they go through the security checkpoint and take to the skies. These include:

Pack smart and remember the 3-1-1 rule - Liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes are allowed in carry-on bags as long as each item is 3.4 ounces or less and placed in one quart-sized bag. Each passenger is limited to one quart-size bag of liquids.

Liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes are allowed in carry-on bags as long as each item is 3.4 ounces or less and placed in one quart-sized bag. Each passenger is limited to one quart-size bag of liquids. Be checkpoint ready and bring a valid ID

Arrive early and please be patient

Parking

The Pikes Peak shuttle lot offers cost-effective parking at only $8 a day.

Longs Peak shuttle lot will open the morning of Wednesday, November 27 at 3 a.m. until 7 p.m., or until the lot is filled. Pikes Peak will be closed during this time and reopen once Longs Peak is closed. Return shuttle service will remain at both lots when closed.

DEN has a total of 36 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations available on Level 1 of the parking garages. There is no charge to use the stations, however, the standard garage parking rates apply. Learn more and see station locations here.

Travelers who park at DEN are encouraged to remain vigilant against theft by ensuring they've locked their car and taken their keys with them before leaving. Please do not leave valuables including electronics, jewelry and/or firearms.

Transit

Parking lots at DEN tend to fill up quickly during the holidays. Consider taking the RTD A-line into DEN. View the A-line schedule.

DEN Travel Assist

DEN Travel Assist brought to you by SkySquad is a program designed to help travelers navigate DEN efficiently and with ease. DEN Travel Assist offers a simple online platform to book airport assistance.

Travelers needing extra assistance can visit FlyDenver.com/DENTravelAssist to make a reservation.

For real-time security wait times and to help select the best checkpoint, passengers can check FlyDenver.com.

DEN Travel Assist assistants can help with unloading luggage, bags, car seats and more. They will also meet a traveler at their gate upon arrival and escort them to baggage claim or help them reach their next mode of transportation to their destination beyond DEN.

Before You Leave for the Airport

Check with your airline to confirm that your flight is on time and check-in online if possible

Check real-time parking availability at www.flydenver.com/parking_transit/parking

Check real-time TSA security wait times at www.flydenver.com/security.

Picking up Passengers

Check with your friend or family member's airline or visit www.flydenver.com to confirm that the flight is on time before heading to the airport.

It's recommended that those picking up friends and family wait for their call at Final Approach, the airport's cell phone waiting lot, until they are ready to be picked up. Final Approach is located approximately three miles west of Jeppesen Terminal. It can be easily accessed via eastbound Peña Boulevard to 75th Avenue and northbound Gun Club Road; westbound Peña Boulevard to Wenatchee Street; or from East 78th Avenue. Signs are posted along all access routes.

Shopping and Dining

Getting to the airport early means extra time to enjoy DEN's many shopping and dining options! DEN has a variety of new food and beverage options for passengers to enjoy including: El Chingon, Mizu Sushi-Izakaya, Aviano Coffee, Mister Oso, Bar Dough, Sunset Loop Bar and Grill, Marczyk Fine Foods, and Teatulia. Check out the offerings.

Get into the holiday spirit and visit Santa's Layover Lounge, the world's first airport holiday pop-up bar! Familiar holiday characters will make surprise appearances and visitors can enjoy their favorite holiday music in modern playful holiday themed space. The pop-up experience will be open from November 19, 2024, until January 5. 2025 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

DEN Customer Service

While traveling through DEN, look out for one of over 100 DEN Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) teams throughout our terminal and concourses. The DEN CATS program is made up of four-legged volunteers who delight travelers with a friendly wag or furry cuddle. You'll encounter them throughout the airport, sporting their distinctive violet plaid "Pet Me" vests. Hug, pet, and take pictures with DEN's affectionate comfort crew!

Have a question about traveling through DEN? Passengers can reach out to DEN's customer service team by calling 720-730-IFLY (720-730-4359). Text us your questions by calling 720-902-9351. Passengers can also click the "Chat with an Agent" button on FlyDenver.com to connect with one of our DEN Live Agents via chat between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. daily.

DEN Lost and Found

Lost an item while traveling through DEN? The airport's lost and found only receives items lost in public areas of the airport. To file a claim, or learn more, visit FlyDenver.com/ at-the-airport/services-and-amenities/lost-and-found/.