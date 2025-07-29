Parking at Denver International Airport to be impacted by new security camera installation

New high-resolution security cameras are coming to the Denver International Airport parking lots, and officials are urging travelers to plan ahead for closures in those lots. Those closures will impact one or two rows of parking spots at a time, but the impacts will be seen for several months.

The installations will start on Thursday and are expected to go through the end of October and will result in 40 new cameras in the West Economy Lot, "as part of ongoing security enhancements," airport officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airport released an interactive map that will highlight the impacted area in real time, so you can plan ahead before you go to the airport.

Vehicles parked in the impacted areas will be moved to Section 1, Rows S/T through U/V, and those currently parked in the affected areas will be relocated after Aug. 28, airport officials say. Signs will also be in place throughout the lot telling people not to park in closed-off areas.

An exact schedule of specific row closures wasn't available, but these rows in the West Economy Lot will be closed at some point over the next three months:

Row A

Row DE/E

Row G

Row HJ/J

Row N

Row Q/R

Row V/W

Row AA

Row AA/BB

Row DD/EE

Row GG/HH