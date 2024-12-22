Denver International Airport addresses parking concerns for holiday travelers

For many travelers through the Denver International Airport, finding parking and security concerns can make holiday travel a little more stressful.

"During busy holiday travel seasons like the one we're in right now, it's not uncommon for there to be some adjustments made on parking," said Michael Konopasek, Spokesperson for DIA.

Konopasek said it's important to plan ahead as travelers come and go, changing which lots may open or close.

"Go to our website and you'll see listed on the website real-time information that shows you what parking facilities are open," said Konopasek.

Given its recent history, some travelers might be wary about leaving their vehicles at the airport. From January of 2023 through November of 2023, there were 716 motor vehicle theft reports at the airport.

Konopasek said that number has improved significantly over the last year.

From January of 2024 through November of 2024, there were 273 motor vehicle theft reports at DIA. That's a decrease of 62%. The airport says it's thanks to safety improvements they've made and the efforts of law enforcement.

This month Denver DA Beth McCann announced indictments against an auto theft ring that operated in part at DIA.

"People who steal cars in Denver will be caught and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," said McCann.

But airport officials said one theft is too many and they are working hard to continue to combat crime in their lots. Still, they reminded people the first line of defense is with the traveler.

"It's important to just be mindful, of your surroundings and, and make sure that you take all the precautions that you want anywhere else," said Konopasek.

If travelers happen to come back to a dead battery, the airport offers a 24-hour battery jump service.