DIA expects nearly 15% increase in travelers this holiday season

Denver International Airport is expecting a significant increase in travelers this holiday season compared to last year. More than 611,000 travelers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints between Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 27.

That is an increase of 14.5% for the same period in 2021. The busiest days will be Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday Dec. 23, with over 76,000 travelers passing through TSA checkpoints each day.

DIA urges travelers to plan ahead and check their flight status for delays and cancellations before heading to the airport.