Hit the ice at Denver International Airport for the first time in 2 years

Visitors to Denver International Airport can skate away that layover with some free time on the ice. The ice rink has returned to DIA after a two-year hiatus.

Weather permitting, the ice skating rink is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's located on the outdoor plaza between the terminal and the Westin.

Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy the ice and holiday lights.

The skate shop offers free skate rentals and there are refreshments or holiday treats available for purchase.

No word on when the T-rex dinosaurs will hit the ice again, however.