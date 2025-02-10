Giant crystal tree may be next piece of art approved for Denver International Airport

New art piece "The Stars and Cottonwood" could be installed inside Denver International Airport

On Monday Denver City Council will have its first reading to approve a $3,590,500 contract with an artist for a giant piece of artwork at Denver International Airport. The installation is called "The Stars and Cottonwood" and was created by artist Donald Lipski.

According to the city council presentation, the tree would stand about 60 feet tall, with more than 30,000 crystals creating the canopy. At the base would be seating inspired by Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

A rendering shows how "The Stars and Cottonwood" would look inside the terminal of Denver International Airport. City of Denver

The tree would be built in the south end of the Jeppesen Terminal.

Lipski also designed the horse on the chair artwork, called "The Yearling," which sits outside the Denver Public Library.

"The Yearling" Denver Public Art

Denver's 1%-For-Art Ordinance mandates that when a capitol improvement project has a budget equal to greater than $1 million, 1% of the budget must be set aside for public art. This current phase of the Great Hall project is called the Great Hall Completion Project. It's estimated to cost $1.3 billion, which means about $13 million must be spent on public art.

The Great Hall Completion phase began in late 2022 and is expected to be complete by the end of 2027 with sections opening along the way.