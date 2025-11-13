Despite government shutdown ending, Denver International Airport still feeling impacts with cuts to flights

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history is officially over, but it could be a while before airports can fully recover.

Air traffic controllers and TSA agents were required to work without pay for all 43 days of the shutdown. That led to staffing shortages and delays and even some federal workers quitting to work elsewhere to make ends meet.

On Wednesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration is keeping a 6% cut to flights at the nation's 40 busiest airport, including Denver International Airport, until staffing levels improve. It's still unclear how long that might take.

With the Thanksgiving travel rush just around the corner, that 6% will remain in place as the FAA continues to assess whether they can return to normal operations. It's also rolling back the initial plan to increase cancellations to 8% on Thursday.

The statement also said there has been a decline in air traffic controller callouts since the weekend, which is a good a sign that airlines may soon be able to resume normal operations.

Meanwhile, Thursday was smooth sailing for many flyers in Denver.

"This is my first time flying since the shutdown, and no personal impacts. It's been easy peasy," said one flyer.

Some travelers did have their flights cancelled and rescheduled, though.

"It actually worked out really good, because it moved us from a 7:40 flight this morning," said Rex Walters, head coach of the Regis University men's basketball team. The team's flight got rescheduled for more than six hours after their original departure.

"We practiced early this morning, and now we're making our way."

While shutdown-related air travel impacts aren't over just yet, the CEO of Delta Airlines expects operations to return to normal sooner than people think. In a CBS Mornings interview, Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian reiterated it's safe to fly with air traffic controllers back at work.

"The last couple days, the only cancellations Delta had were the government mandated cancellations for us, which is mostly on our smaller planes. I expect by the weekend, we're going to be full steam ahead," said Bastian. "They're going to get paid in the next day or so and as a result U think the system should return to normal by the weekend, and normal for us, is incredibly safe and an incredibly reliable experience."

In a statement from SkyWest airlines, they say: "While we expect it will take some time to fully restore flight schedules, we will continue working with the FAA and our partners to resume full and normal operations in the coming days."

Frontier Airlines says their flexible travel policy "remains in effect for customers impacted by the FAA directive, as well as those with upcoming travel who wish to change or cancel their travel plans." Updated information can be found here: flyfrontier.com

At Denver's airport, travelers are relieved the shutdown is now over.

"It does give me a little more peace of mind knowing that you know, people that should be getting paid are getting paid," said Walters.

In a statement, Denver International Airport says they don't know if Thursday's cancellations were due to the shutdown or other circumstances. The statement went on to say: "While we have seen cancellations, we cannot speak to the methodology or management of which flights are affected and why."

With Thanksgiving travel just around the corner too, Delta's CEO added he doesn't have any concerns there and is optimistic for the holiday travel.