Denver inmates in custody get chance to vote in person

Some inmates in custody in Denver were allowed to vote in person for this year's election. It's part of an effort with the Denver Sheriff Department, the Denver Clerk & Recorder's Elections Division, the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the League of Women Voters in Colorado.

Inmates in custody in Denver were allowed to vote in person for the 2025 election. CBS

Those groups came together to give eligible individuals in custody the opportunity to vote in person for the 2025 election.

The Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office set up a polling room at the Downtown Detention Center. Eligible inmates were invited to cast their ballot just like at any other polling location.

One man who talked with CBS Colorado said it is the first time he's voted in seven years.

"I think it's important to have a voice, even if you're behind bars, especially on the state measures with the healthy foods and stuff," said Brian King.

Some inmates in custody in Denver were allowed to vote in person for this year's election. CBS

According to the Denver Sheriff Department, "This initiative underscores the City and County of Denver's commitment to civic engagement and ensuring that all eligible voters—regardless of their custodial status—have access to the democratic process."

Jails in Colorado are required to give people in custody the chance to vote. People serving sentences for felonies are barred from voting in the state.