Denver ICE claims Colorado advocacy group helped fugitive escape arrest

ICE Denver said a Colorado immigration advocacy group helped a fugitive escape when they attempted to arrest him Friday.

According to ICE officials, Jose Reyes Leon-Deras of El Salvador was convicted of and wanted for child rape in Italy. The organization said that members of Colorado Rapid Response alerted him that law enforcement officers were in the area, and he escaped.

ICE Denver

A Facebook post on Thursday on the organization's page announced ICE officers were near Longs Peak Avenue and Martin Street in Longmont, and their volunteers were assisting those being targeted.

Authorities told the public not to approach Leon-Deras and asked anyone with information on his location to contact them.

CBS

Colorado Rapid Response Network is an immigration advocacy group that responds to raids, deportations and ICE enforcement across the state. According to the group, volunteers observe and record the event, identify the agents at the scene and inform those involved of their constitutional rights.

This incident comes amid rising tensions between immigrant communities, advocates and immigration officials. In the wake of large protests in Los Angeles and several other cities, President Trump directed federal immigration officials to prioritize deportation in Democratic run cities last week. The increase in arrests and deportations is part of the administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants and those who enter the country illegally.