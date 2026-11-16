Denver housing complex receives mail again after USPS stopped delivering for months

Residents of a Denver apartment and townhome complex are finally getting their mail after months of no deliveries. CBS Colorado first brought you this story in September after a resident reached out to your reporter when USPS stopped delivering their mail.

The community mailboxes at Vesty Park. CBS

"I was just like, 'Well, I know you guys can get your mail, but what about us?'" said a Denver mom and Vesty Park resident who asked us not to use her name. When we first met her, she hadn't received mail in nearly six months.

It was sitting at the post office in jeopardy of getting sent back, and she was unable to access her EBT card to help feed her children.

"That was really frustrating to me."

That's when we reached out for answers.

USPS told CBS Colorado they were requiring community mailboxes rather than individual ones the townhomes were fitted with due to "repeated safety, security, and access issues". However, Vesty Park told CBS Colorado that USPS was supposed to have the issue resolved in a matter of weeks.

Vesty Park CBS

"It seemed like it was in consideration, and they didn't really care."

About a month after our story first aired, a letter arrived at her door. The community mailboxes had been installed.

"They were like, 'Congratulations, we finally got this matter taken care of. You guys can come pick up your keys.' I'm like, Oh, nice! Finally."

However, it's something she doesn't think would have happened yet without her speaking out and sharing her struggle.

"I think the push was really what was needed. It just needed just a little push, a little, you know, help."

But now, a positive resolution. And the mailboxes are providing peace of mind for the community heading into the holidays.

CBS

"I'm really happy because I'm finally getting everything that's been going to the post office. It's just been a relief now."