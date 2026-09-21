Denver renters struggle to get mail after USPS stops delivering to complex

Denver residents at an apartment complex, Vesty Park, haven't had their mail delivered in months - instead, they must drive to the post office to pick it up. That isn't always easy or possible for everyone.

"It's either find a way down to get my mail, or give it about 30 days or so, it'll probably be sent back," said one resident who asked us not to use her name out of concern for retaliation.

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The Denver mom moved into a townhome at the Vesty Park complex about five months ago. She says it wasn't until after she signed her lease that she learned of an issue - the Postal Service stopped delivering mail there.

"It's been, it's been a real-life struggle," she said. "They tell the complex that it's a security issue."

We reached out to both Vesty Park and the Postal Service to understand exactly why mail delivery was suspended and who's working to get it resolved.

USPS confirmed they're now requiring community mailboxes rather than individual boxes due to repeated safety, security, and access issues, telling CBS Colorado that they would "restore delivery as soon as the required mail receptacles are in place and the safety issues are resolved."

The complex, on the other hand, told CBS Colorado, "We originally were told by USPS the process would take six weeks, but it has been six months and, despite our ongoing outreach to them, we have not received an update about when they will be delivering the mailboxes."

CBS Colorado asked, and USPS could not provide a timeline either.

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For now, townhome residents must go to the post office to pick up their mail, which requires the ability to get there during business hours.

" Honestly, my car is down, so I have to wait for my 18-year-old son to come and take me."

The resident we spoke with says she's missed important documents from the IRS and even EBT cards to purchase food.

"My children's summer EBT cards. I have not been able to use the benefits. I have not gotten the cards."

For this resident, several months is far too long.

"I just want a resolution so we can all get our mail-not just me- but so we can all get our mail and have this figured out. Because we shouldn't have to keep going on like this."