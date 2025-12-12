Denver holiday tradition "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum" takes the stage for 34th year

For 34 years, Denver-based artistic institution Cleo Parker Robinson Dance has been performing "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum." The show has evolved over the years and continues to be a Denver holiday tradition.

"Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum" is a journey to all the places that Granny has danced throughout her life. She takes her grandchildren on the journey.

"She's traveled all over the world, and she wants them to have that experience, but she forgets. They help her remember, and it's just wonderful they get to travel with her," said Cleo Parker Robinson, Founder and Artistic Director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.

These dances are celebrations that happen in communities and cultures in Mexico, China, and all over Africa.

CBS

"It's really about my story with the company," Parker Robinson said.

The show was born out of decades of touring with the company and honors what Parker Robinson learned and experienced.

"I think that's what I loved about traveling the company around the world. People dance everywhere, and that dance, and that music, and their eating together, and that celebration is a wonderful tradition in their own spaces and their own cultures," Parker Robinson explained.

"Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum" requires the entire company to come together, from students to primary dancers. Cleo Parker Robinson, herself, takes the stage, dancing the part of an angel.

"That's the only time I'm an angel, and I love it because the children inspire me," Parker Robinson said.

This will likely be the last year it's performed in the theater at the historic Shorter AME building.

"We've had 'Granny,' we started in our Shorter AME, but we went on to the Denver Center. We went to DU. We've been at the Buell. So we've had 'Granny' in all kinds of spaces, but we can't wait until 'Granny' is in our own space. Our new home," Parker Robinson shared.

A new home, but the same warm holiday message.

"I think it's a time to really come together and love one another."

LINK: For Tickets & Information about "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum"

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is performing "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum on December 12-14, and 19- 21, 2025, at the theater in the Shorter AME building.