Denver celebrates hockey triumphs at all levels, names city "Hockey Capital USA"

The City of Denver is many things, and it added a new distinction on Thursday when it celebrated the recent hockey success at all levels, designating Denver as Hockey Capital USA.

CBS

The celebration was held at Union Station, coinciding with the beginning of hockey season.

There is a life-size hockey puck signed by the players of our state's four championship hockey teams

That's the Colorado Avalanche, the DU Pioneers, along with the Denver East Hockey and PeeWee Jr. Avs.

The new fixture at Union Station can be seen in person through Oct. 20