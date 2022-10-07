Watch CBS News
Sports

Denver celebrates hockey triumphs at all levels, names city "Hockey Capital USA"

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Hockey Capital USA launches at Union Station
Hockey Capital USA launches at Union Station 00:22

The City of Denver is many things, and it added a new distinction on Thursday when it celebrated the recent hockey success at all levels, designating Denver as Hockey Capital USA.

hockey-capital-usa-5vo-frame-630.jpg
CBS

The celebration was held at Union Station, coinciding with the beginning of hockey season.

There is a life-size hockey puck signed by the players of our state's four championship hockey teams

That's the Colorado Avalanche, the DU Pioneers, along with the Denver East Hockey and PeeWee Jr. Avs.

The new fixture at Union Station can be seen in person through Oct. 20  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 9:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.