Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver hits 71 degrees on Christmas Eve, beating heat record set in 1955

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Denver beat a heat record on Wednesday, reaching 71 degrees, breaking the previous record of 70 degrees set in 1955.

Wednesday's temperatures are about 29 degrees warmer than the average temperature for this time of year in Colorado. 

Before Christmas Eve, December has already broken two notable warm-weather records. Earlier this month, Denver recorded eight days with highs of 60° or warmer, breaking a record that had stood since 1939.

record-warmth-morning-low.png
CBS

Then on Dec. 22, temperatures at Denver International Airport soared to 76°, smashing the previous daily record of 70°. That also made it the second-warmest December temperature ever recorded in Denver.

dec-22nd-records.png
CBS

While Dec. 22, 2025, saw the second-hottest temperature ever recorded in December, Dec. 22 has also seen the second coldest temperature ever recorded in Colorado. In 1990, it was 25 below!

jet-stream-forecast.png
CBS

There will be a shift in our jet stream pattern by the weekend, which will help allow some of the Pacific moisture to move into Colorado.

futurecast.png
CBS

Mountain snow is expected to return by Thursday, with snow chances continuing through the weekend.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue