Denver Health teams up with Denver Public Schools for measles vaccine clinic

Colorado clinics offering measles vaccine after first confirmed case in the state this year

Health officials in Colorado are addressing the one measles case in the state in hopes of preventing an outbreak. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment led the meeting on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of early treatment and vaccination to prevent further spread.

The MMR vaccine. CBS

Health officials now urge the public to take measles seriously, especially amid growing concerns about community spread. The case in Colorado could be linked to Mexico. The unvaccinated individual in Pueblo was diagnosed with the disease after a trip to Mexico. The infected individual was at Southwest Deli between March 17 and March 21 and the Southern Colorado Clinic on March 22; officials warn these are areas and dates to be mindful of.

The state's vaccination rate stands at 88% for kindergarteners and 94% for older children, but areas with lower rates pose a risk. In Pueblo, the vaccination rate is 84% in the city and 92% in surrounding counties.

Health experts also addressed concerns about using vitamin A as a treatment, warning that it should only be administered under medical supervision due to potential toxicity.

Officials continue to investigate the case and monitor any additional exposure locations.

For now, no new exposure sites have been identified. Health officials are urging those who may be at risk to check their vaccination status and seek medical advice if needed.

Denver Health and Denver Public Schools have partnered up to host vaccine clinics for students across DPS schools, it is all part of their Vaccines for Children program. The program provides free or low-cost vaccines for children who are uninsured, underinsured, on Medicaid or Medicaid eligible, and/or Alaskan Native/American Indian. There are over 600 provider offices, community health centers, and local public health agencies that participate in the VFC Program in Colorado.

The MMR vaccine at Joe Shoemaker school in Denver. CBS

Denver Health will be at Joe Shoemaker School on 333 S Havana St. in Denver from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. again on Wednesday for the vaccine clinic.

No appointment is necessary, walk-ins accepted until capacity is met. Those interested should bring in a copy of the immunization record and a copy if insurance if applicable. Those 18 years-old and under can get the vaccines free of cost.

Those who were vaccinated before 1968 are recommended to receive a dose of the MMR vaccine if they have not yet. Health officials say the MMR vaccine is 97% effective with a second dose of the vaccine.

The safe threshold for school vaccination coverage is typically 95%, state data shows Joe Shoemaker School was at 71% compliance rate overall.