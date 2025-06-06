Denver Health partners with Flight for Life to provide critical care transport

Denver Health launches new partnership with Flight For Life

Denver Health launches new partnership with Flight For Life

Denver Health is launching a new partnership that they said will save lives.

A bright orange helicopter will now be stationed at Denver Health on the first Thursday of each month. It's one of the aircraft that belongs to Flight for Life, a critical care transport company the hospital said is known for its state-of-the-art fleet and experienced medical teams.

Dr. Gene Moore, a surgeon at Denver Health, said traffic can often keep regular ambulances from reaching patients in a timely manner.

"Furthermore, I think we have learned more and more, particularly with our war experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, that survival is based on care to the patient as soon as possible," said Moore.

Flight for Life is one of several air ambulance services that work with Denver Health.