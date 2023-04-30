Former Broncos LB Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter drowns in pool

Tampa Buccaneers and former Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Tampa on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Officers arrived at a Tampa residence before 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a child had fallen into a pool. Barrett's child was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after despite life-saving attempts.

The Tampa Police Department says the investigation remains ongoing, but believes there is not foul play involved.

"It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident," according to the Tampa PD's statement.

The Buccaneers issued a statement addressing the tragedy saying:

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Arrayah was reportedly the youngest of four children in the Barrett family.

Barrett was a part of the Denver Broncos for four years, recording 151 total tackles, 14 sacks and 25 tackles for loss.

He is entering his fifth season with the Buccaneers and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, including in 2019 when he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks. He also made the 2021 team.

Barrett's 2022 season was cut short after suffering a torn Achilles against the Baltimore Ravens.