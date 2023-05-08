Denver foodies will be drawn to the Culinary Classic

The Culinary Classic is May 22 on the Mosaic Community Campus in Park Hill

Work Options is hosting a tasting event that features 24 of Denver's top chefs. Each chef will be creating a small plate for sampling, and competing for the Golden Spoon award for best dish. Local beer and wine will also be served at the event.

The Culinary Classic 2022 Amanda Piela

"It takes place at the Food Innovation Center at the Mosaic Community Campus formerly know as Johnson & Wales, so it's a great opportunity to get in and see the campus," said Julie Stone, Executive Director of Work Options.

All the proceeds from The Culinary Classic benefit Work Options, a culinary job training program.

"Folks, who have low or no income, come to us, and we help them learn culinary skills that they can use in professional kitchens. We help them get and keep jobs," Stone explained.

Work Options

Work Options is a 501(c)3 which provides its training programs for free to its students. It's been operating in Denver since 1997. For many years, the organization served people transitioning off of public assistance and into the workplace. In 2018, Work Options started focusing on people re-entering the community after being incarcerated.

The Culinary Classic has a special VIP tent this year, which will feature the creations of Jennifer Jasinski. Jasinski was a Top Chef Masters finalist, a James Beard Award winner, and well-known in Denver for such concepts as Rioja, Stoic & Genuine, Bistro Vendome, and Ultreia.

LINK: Get a Ticket to The Culinary Classic

CBS News Colorado viewers can use the code CBSCO to get $15 off their ticket to The Culinary Classic.