Denver couple hands out food, clothing to trick-or-treaters amidst looming cuts to food assistance

When trick-or-treaters stop by the Harvey Park neighborhood of Denver, they'll be in for more than just your average treat at the Vinson household. The Denver community has been stepping up all week in response to the looming federal SNAP benefits freeze, and the Vinsons are no exception.

CBS Colorado was there when Grace Vinson set up an entire table for trick-or-treaters -- everything from clothing items to macaroni and cheese, canned chicken and even fresh apples and protein shakes.

"I was just thinking about families who might be out with their kids, and they might be able to take something extra, aside from just the candy bars today," said Vinson. "Just something to fill their bellies."

For Vinson and her husband, the set-up was a no-brainer.

"When I was younger, we didn't really have much, we were paycheck to paycheck, and so we never had enough to give back," said Vinson. "Now I'm finally in a point where I'm finally out of survival mode, and I can finally afford a little extra so that's why it's nice to be able to do stuff like this."

And she says they're not the only ones in the neighborhood stepping up.

"You see people who they might have made extra of something, and they'll see if anybody wants it, or they have extra baby formula, extra diapers, stuff that their kids outgrew. I think that that is what our purpose is as humans. At the end of the day, no matter what you believe who you are, I think that we all deserve to be taken care of, and I think as a community, that's what we're here for."

The Vinsons are handing out full-size candy bars as well, truly going on above and beyond for their neighbors. Grace posted a photo of the snacks on a neighborhood Facebook and the comment section quickly filled with people asking where the home is located.