Denver Mayor Mike Johnston launches "food assistance task force" ahead of SNAP benefits freeze

City leaders are taking action to try to help around 100,000 Denver families who could lose important benefits for food in two days. SNAP benefits are set to pause due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

On Thursday, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced the launch of a "food assistance task force" made up of community leaders and city council members.

"In Denver we refuse to let our neighbors go hungry," said Johnston.

The newly launched task force will help ensure every Denverite who needs resources can access them, and that everyone who would like to help knows how to do so.

"This task force is committed to working collaboratively to ensure that the resources provided statewide and throughout the city, county of Denver, in each district, gets to the people who need it the most, starting this weekend," said Councilman Darrell Watson.

City leaders also stressed the importance of supporting local food banks, all of whom are seeing an influx in demand.

Rueben Gregory runs the Denver Inner City Parish where the city announcements were made. He says calls for appointments to get food from their pantry are up 50% this week.

"You can hear anxiety on the phone, and you can see desperation on their faces when they come to the pantry," said Gregory.

But, as the need has increased, so have donations. It's a reflection of how the community is stepping up and how their support has had an immediate impact.

"We added 40 appointments just yesterday because we knew we could staff it more because we were getting money, and we increased our ordering yesterday," said Gregory. "So it's all in real time."

And while the issue of food insecurity is on the forefront, he hopes the momentum will create lasting change.

"I love that we all rally," said Gregory. "It really brings out the best in humanity in these times of crisis. I just want us all to keep our eyes on the long-term goals, which are really systemic solutions to hunger and obviously poverty in an even broader context."

As the influx in need is just beginning, the city has also launched donation collection sites at 11 recreation centers throughout Denver to help local food banks. You can search here for more information about the sites as well as additional food assistance resources.