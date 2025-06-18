Denver flea market sees declines in sales and vendors, fear of ICE enforcement

More than $1 million worth of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles stolen in semi truck break-in

Fears over immigration enforcement in Denver have some people avoiding places like flea markets. These are not just a cultural hub for the community; flea markets are often a source of income for immigrant families.

Vendors at an indoor flea market on Federal Boulevard said business is down, and that it's mostly out of fear. Some longtime vendors have noticed more customers buying luggage, saying they're heading back to their home countries.

On Tuesday morning, the sound of a mop echoed through the market, a reminder of how empty it was without shoppers or vendors. A market vendor, who identifies as Alejandro, said the fear in this community is evident.

"They're afraid because they know what's going on in L.A. right now," said Alejandro.

Rumors of ICE activity and the recent immigration raids in Los Angeles have left this community on edge.

"I feel really sad for the families," said Alejandro.

Alejandro has been a vendor at the flea market for five years. He shared he's never seen it this empty. Other vendors who have been at the market for over two decades shared the same sentiment.

"A lot of people don't come out to shop because they want to save money just in case something happens," added Alejandro.

It's a reality that several vendors and customers are grappling with right now

However, it is not just vendors inside the flea market feeling the slowdown. One food truck owner shared that many of his longtime customers have already self-deported, and business has taken a hit because of it.

Gisela Urrieta, an employee for a restaurant near the market, said small businesses are the ones left to deal with the burden.

"It affects us all, especially small businesses, and while nothing has happened here yet, we invite people to support us," said Urrieta in Spanish.

Though claims of raids at this flea market have been unfounded, it is a chance that many said they are not willing to take.