Denver's first freeze on the way, but a beautiful Colorado weekend to follow

It's another First Alert Weather Day for Friday. The afternoon will be nice and sunny, but it's the overnight lows that are prompting that alert.

After a bit of an active day on Thursday, the sun has made its return to round out the work week. High temperatures on Friday afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 50's.

Winds throughout the day will gradually taper, easing up into the overnight hours, but that is when the freeze sets in. A Freeze Warning goes into effect Friday night at midnight, staying in effect through Saturday at 9 a.m. for the Denver metro area, and along the Interstate 25 corridor into eastern Colorado.

The frost and freeze could kill crop or other sensitive vegetation, and could also cause damage to any unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Overnight lows are forecast to drop as low as 25 degrees for areas under the warning.

Once temperatures climb back up above freezing, the state is set for a lovely weekend. Things will gradually warm up on Saturday into the upper 50s, warming even more by Sunday as we near the 70s again.