Denver officially registers first 90 degree day of the year

Elevated fire danger on the western slope, warm and windy statewide
Elevated fire danger on the western slope, warm and windy statewide

Tuesday is officially the first 90 degree day in Denver this year. The 90 degree reading was measured in the mid-afternoon on Tuesday at Denver International Airport where the official National Weather Service weather station for the city is located.

It's much later than average for the Mile High City to see a 90 degree day. The average first date for a 90 degree day in Denver is June 10. Last year the thermometer to broke 90 degrees for the first time on May 11.

The next chance for showers and thunderstorms for the Denver metro area will be on Thursday through next weekend as a trough of low pressure moves into the northern and central Rocky Mountains.

