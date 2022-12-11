Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver firefighters bring gifts to mom and kids they rescued from fire last week

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

Personnel from the Denver Fire Department brought trucks, ladders and hoses when they visited Jazzmine and her children, Nathaniel and Memory last week. 

The family's apartment building was burning at the time. 

Saturday, the crews returned with gifts and a donation. 

37th-humboldt-fire-2-saturday-reunion-from-denver-fd-on-fb.jpg
Denver Fire Department/Facebook

The crews from Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue 2 purchased the gifts themselves. The Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation presented the family with a check. 

Jazzmine and her children were pulled from the second story of their apartment building Dec. 3 after a fire started on the floor below them. Jazzmine was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

37th-humboldt-fire-3-christmas-tree-and-gifts-from-denver-fd-on-fb.jpg
Denver Fire Department/Facebook

The family was unable to live in the apartment following the fire.

37th-humboldt-fire-5-saturday-reunion-from-denver-fd-on-fb.jpg
Denver Fire Department/Facebook

First published on December 11, 2022 / 12:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.