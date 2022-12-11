Denver firefighters bring gifts to mom and kids they rescued from fire last week

Personnel from the Denver Fire Department brought trucks, ladders and hoses when they visited Jazzmine and her children, Nathaniel and Memory last week.

The family's apartment building was burning at the time.

This fire is near 37th Ave and N. Humboldt St. fire has been knocked and crews are looking for extension. 1 civilian has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries. 2 children are being evaluated on scene. Fire investigators are responding. pic.twitter.com/VAT7y48ThJ — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) December 3, 2022

Saturday, the crews returned with gifts and a donation.

Denver Fire Department/Facebook

The crews from Engine 3, Truck 4 and Rescue 2 purchased the gifts themselves. The Denver Firefighters Charitable Foundation presented the family with a check.

Jazzmine and her children were pulled from the second story of their apartment building Dec. 3 after a fire started on the floor below them. Jazzmine was later treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Denver Fire Department/Facebook

The family was unable to live in the apartment following the fire.