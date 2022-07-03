Denver firefighter hurt during partial collapse responding to house fire on Franklin Street

A Denver firefighter had minor injuries after a partial collapse inside a home during the response to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

DENVER FIRE

According to Denver Fire Department's tweet, crews were in the 3700 block of Franklin Street.

The firefighter who was reportedly injured in the partial collapse was the only crew member who member who was hurt during the response.

The #DenverFireDepartment is completing extinguishment at a house fire located at 3725 Franklin. During the firefighting efforts one firefighter received minor injuries after a partial collapse in the interior. No other injuries reported & crews are still on scene. @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/snoilAO1yb — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) July 3, 2022

The fire department was almost done putting out the fire and clearing the scene at 1 p.m. when DFD sent out its tweet.