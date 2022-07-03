Denver firefighter hurt during partial collapse responding to house fire on Franklin Street
A Denver firefighter had minor injuries after a partial collapse inside a home during the response to a house fire Sunday afternoon.
According to Denver Fire Department's tweet, crews were in the 3700 block of Franklin Street.
The firefighter who was reportedly injured in the partial collapse was the only crew member who member who was hurt during the response.
The fire department was almost done putting out the fire and clearing the scene at 1 p.m. when DFD sent out its tweet.
