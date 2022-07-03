Watch CBS News
Denver firefighter hurt during partial collapse responding to house fire on Franklin Street

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver firefighter had minor injuries after a partial collapse inside a home  during the response to a house fire Sunday afternoon. 

According to Denver Fire Department's tweet, crews were in the 3700 block of Franklin Street. 

The firefighter who was reportedly injured in the partial collapse was the only crew member who member who was hurt during the response. 

The fire department was almost done putting out the fire and clearing the scene at 1 p.m. when DFD sent out its tweet. 

