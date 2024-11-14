Watch CBS News
Denver firefighter hospitalized after responding to house fire

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A Denver firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a house fire on Wednesday night. According to the Denver Fire Department, the fire in the single-family structure started about 9:50 p.m. near 53rd and Orleans Street. 

When crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and fire in the basement of the home. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital. One was treated and released and the other remained in the hospital on Thursday. The extent of injuries has not been released. 

Another person was evaluated on scene but not transported to the hospital. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

