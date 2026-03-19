Denver firefighters put out fire at gas station: "explosion of some sort"

Firefighters in Denver rushed to what is being investigated as an "explosion" on Thursday. According to Denver police, a vehicle crashed into the building in the area of 5th and Bryant just before noon.

Denver firefighers put out a fire at a Shell gas station at 5th and Bryant. CBS

The fire burned a Shell gas station on the corner of the intersection. Several Denver Fire Department engines were in the area, spraying the building with water.

Two people were injured in what appeared to be an explosion and fire, according to investigators.

"There was an explosion of some sort," said Robert Murphy, Division Chief of Operations for the Denver Fire Department.

Firefighters in Denver put out a fire at the Shell gas station at 5th and Bryant. CBS

"We're searching for all clues. We have our partners from Xcel and our fire investigations team; they will work to determine what caused the explosion," said Murphy.

People living in the Denver metro area may have seen smoke rising from that area shortly after the fire started.

"That plume of smoke was awesome," said Murphy. "We were not concerned that the fire would spread to others, we were able to contain it."

What led up to the crash at that same address was also being investigated.

A burned vehicle at the scene of the fire at 5th and Bryant. CBS

CBS Colorado crews at the scene said a Toyota RAV4 with a burned exterior was located near the building.

"We also had a vehicle on fire on the backside," said Murphy. "We're looking to see if there was some relation between that fire and the fire at the gas station."

Police said to expect delays in the area as all roads surrounding the building were closed. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.