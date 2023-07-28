Denver finds 1st mosquito to test positive for West Nile Virus of the season

Since the early 2000s when the West Nile virus was first discovered in Colorado, every summer Coloradans have to make sure to protect themselves from mosquito bites and this year is no different.

"Pretty much every year we've been getting positive hits of West Nile in mosquito population," said Al Polonsky, the DDPHE environmental public health senior analyst.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has found West Nile in mosquitos collected in the Denver metro area for the first time this summer.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, mosquito numbers have been relatively high throughout the state and Denver says it's no different in their city, which has made controlling mosquito populations difficult.

"A year like this with all the rains it becomes more challenging but that's what we're set up to do," said Polonsky.

They don't spray for adult mosquitos like some places do.

"We're looking for larval activity and when we find enough activity we apply larvicide," said Polonsky.

They say that method is effective in public areas but mosquitos can also breed on private property so they recommend getting rid of any standing water near your home.

"If you have standing water that's where the mosquitos are going to be. Whether that's a rain water collector, any kind of container that can hold water, vases anything. Fountains that aren't working, pools that aren't functional," said Polonsky.

They also recommend using bug spray with DEET outside, avoid being out between dusk and dawn if at all possible and wearing long sleeves and pants near mosquito heavy areas like the mountains or gardens. While you're at it maybe make some changes to your yard to keep the pests away.

"Think about ways to landscape where you need less water," said Polonsky.

People over 50 years old, or with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing serious illness from West Nile. Symptoms include fever, extreme fatigue, headache, body aches skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes.