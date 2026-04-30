Denver Film's Film on the Rocks 2026 season features classics, family favorites, Oscar winner

This year's season of Film on the Rocks 2026 features classics, family favorites, and an Oscar winner! Denver Film unveiled the lineup for this season on CBS Colorado on Wednesday morning.

Denver Film

This is the 27th edition of Film on the Rocks, the annual summer series that features live performances and film favorites under the stars at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre.

FILM SCHEDULE:

THE PRINCESS BRIDE

Director: Rob Reiner

Monday, June 8, 8:30 p.m.

In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can't stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.

Featuring a pre-show performance by School of Rock

SINNERS

Director: Ryan Coogler

Monday, June 22, 8 p.m.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Featuring a pre-show performance by The Reminders

LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE — 20th Anniversary, Presented in Partnership with the Sundance Film Festival and Searchlight Pictures

Directors: Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris

Monday, July 13, 8:30 p.m.

Father Richard (Greg Kinnear) is desperately trying to sell his motivational success program... with no success. Meanwhile, "pro-honesty" mom Sheryl (Toni Collette) lends support to her eccentric family, including her depressed brother (Steve Carell), fresh out of the hospital after being jilted by his lover. Then there are the younger Hoovers - the seven-year-old, would-be beauty queen Olive (Abigail Breslin) and Dwayne (Paul Dano), a Nietzsche-reading teen who has taken a vow of silence. Topping off the family is the foul-mouthed grandfather (Alan Arkin), whose outrageous behavior recently got him evicted from his retirement home. When Olive is invited to compete in the "Little Miss Sunshine" pageant in far-off California, the family piles into their rusted-out VW bus to rally behind her - with riotously funny results.

Featuring a pre-show opening performance by Wheelchair Sports Camp, followed by headliner DeVotchKa.

BRIDESMAIDS — 15th Anniversary!

Director: Paul Feig

Monday, August 3, 8:30 p.m.

Annie's (Kristen Wiig) life is a mess. But when she finds out her lifetime best friend is engaged, she simply must serve as Lillian's (Maya Rudolph) maid of honor. Though lovelorn and broke, Annie bluffs her way through the expensive and bizarre rituals. With one chance to get it perfect, she'll show Lillian and her bridesmaids just how far you'll go for someone you love.

Featuring a pre-show performance by May Be Fern

JURASSIC PARK — Powered by Xcel Energy, Co-Presented by National Geographic Live

Director: Steven Spielberg

Monday, August 10, 8:30 p.m.

In Steven Spielberg's massive blockbuster, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are among a select group chosen to tour an island theme park populated by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. While the park's mastermind, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), assures everyone that the facility is safe, they find out otherwise when various ferocious predators break free and go on the hunt.

Featuring a pre-show presentation by Paleontologist and National Geographic Explorer Tyler Lyson

Denver Film

Tickets go on sale online Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP reserved seating, which includes premium location seating near the front of the amphitheatre.