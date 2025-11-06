Denver Film Festival presents Rising Star Award to actor and producer Zoey Deutch

By Eric Blumer, CBS Colorado photographer - The 48th Denver Film Festival presented its Denver Film Festival's Rising Star award to Zoey Deutch for her performance in "Nouvelle Vague," directed by Richard Linklater.

Deutch accepted the award Wednesday night at the Sie FilmCenter.

Nouvelle Vague is a 2025 film about the 1959 production of Breathless, one of the first feature films of the Nouvelle Vague (New Wave) era of French cinema. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Deutch also won an acting award for the film at the Mill Valley Film Festival.

In 2022, Deutch starred in and produced the films "Not Okay" for Searchlight/Hulu and "Something from Tiffany's" for Amazon/Hello Sunshine. She has been nominated at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Zombieland: Double Tap" as well as Best Supporting Performance in "The Outfit" at the British Independent Film Awards and Choice Movie Actress for her work in "Vampire Academy and "Before I Fall" at the Teen Choice Awards.