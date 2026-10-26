Denver police investigating crash that killed pedestrian

The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Sheridan Boulevard.

Around 1:21 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. Sheridan Boulevard and W. Evans Avenue about a crash. Officers say a vehicle was traveling south on Sheridan Boulevard when a pedestrian walked into the street mid-block to cross it. The vehicle collided with the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DPD says there was no crosswalk where the pedestrian was crossing. They closed Sheridan Boulevard in both directions until approximately 6:27 a.m.

Police say that no arrests have been made and that the crash remains under investigation. The results will be submitted to the Denver District Attorney's Office, which will determine possible charges.