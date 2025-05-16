Denver Fashion Week showcases up-and-coming designers, sleek evening wear

Denver Fashion Week is upon us!

DFW is a platform for emerging designers, local boutiques, national brands, hairstylists, makeup artists, and models to shine. Its mission is rooted in inclusivity, support, and empowerment for all talents, regardless of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, height, body type, or age. DFW is also designed to help foster economic growth in Colorado's fashion and design communities.

CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White, a fashion enthusiast, served as host for its latest show, called "Society." It spotlighted sleek evening wear and striking silhouettes. Featured designers included RabbitJax, Kit's Boutique, Tyne Hall, Timeless Trend by Ameliah Tene, M. Bolden, MadVan, Tailored Self, and Bête Noire were all featured designers.

DFW continues through the weekend, with "Bridal" on Saturday and "Mommy and Me" on Sunday. You can find more information and purchase tickets online.