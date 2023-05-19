Family of teen shot and killed outside of East High School plans to sue Denver Public Schools

Luis's family can't understand how the teen became the victim of gun violence right outside of East High School as they plan to sue to get answers.

"Be careful and have a beautiful day" are the last words Santos Garcia said to his son, Luis, before he was shot in front of his school in back February. Luis eventually died from his injuries. He is remembered as a loving, hardworking and responsible son.

Luis Garcia CBS

"He was the happiness in our home," said Luis' father, Santos, using a translator.

"How can we be fully happy knowing he's gone? We went from sharing a room all of our lives, Santos, Luis and me, to not having our brother at all," said Luis' sister, Jovana.

Luis's family can't understand how the teen became the victim of gun violence right outside of East High School. That's why they are planning to sue the school board, employees at the school and the Denver Police Department. They want answers and immediate change.

"We want security," Santos expressed.

He says the answers they have received so far only leave them with more questions.

"When we talked to the police we asked, 'why there wasn't security in the schools?' They told us that the school board didn't want to give tickets to students that were selling drugs or using drugs. They are protecting those kids but, who is taking care of our kids?" Santos asked.

And while he is encouraged to see the school board has taken the step to temporarily put school resources officers back in school, he can't help but think that it's too little too late for his son and the two deans, who were shot and injured just a few weeks later.

Santos Garcia CBS

"When I see the police car they put in front of the school, I think that maybe my son would still be with us today," Santos said.

Those two deans are actually listed in the notice to file suit, but the Garcias' lawyer says he and the family think they are heroes, who were put in a dangerous situation by their employer just like their son was.

Denver Public Schools says it doesn't comment on pending litigation.