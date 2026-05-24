Denver elementary school gets new upgrades through Target Bullseye Builds program

Target team members traded shopping carts for paint brushes on Friday as they helped transform spaces inside a Denver elementary school through the company's Bullseye Builds program.

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The volunteer effort at the Trevista at Horace Mann Elementary School included upgrades to the teacher's lounge, outdoor beautification projects, and the creation of a new sensory room for students with disabilities. Employees spent the day painting, decorating and building spaces designed to better support both students and staff.

"It's really exciting for the team because we get to roll up our sleeves and volunteer, and also make an impact to the students and teachers here at the school," said Alisa Dalton, Target's vice president of community engagement and belonging.

The project is part of Target's nationwide Bullseye Builds initiative, which combines volunteer efforts with the company's design expertise to support community needs identified at the local level.

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"We're going to be doing 13 Bullseye Build programs across the country this year, and how we approach these projects is really listening to the community and where they need us most," Dalton said.

Trevista Principal Jessica Mullins said the opportunity came after Target reached out while the school was applying for a grant through Apple.

Students quickly noticed the changes taking shape around campus.

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"Kids are really excited [about] the vibe today, running around, they're with Target," Mullins said.

Mullins said the improvements will benefit more than just students.

"You have to take care of your staff," she said. "When you have happy teachers, that impact takes care of your students."