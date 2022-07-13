Denver driver charged with first degree murder in death of pedestrian
Denver's District Attorney, Beth McCann, charged Avel Aguirre-Sanchez with first degree murder, among other charges for allegedly running down a pedestrian.
Terrell Jones, 23, died on July 2, 2022 at the intersection of Broadway and Irvington Street. Jones was crossing Broadway when he was hit by a car.
In a statement, Jones family said he was known as TJ. He was one of 6 siblings, a recent graduate of Metro State University. TJ grew up in Green Valley Ranch and enjoyed playing basketball, football, and baseball.
The crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. and police say several witnesses identified Aguirre-Sanchez as the driver of the car.
Police arrested Aguirre-Sanchez, 19, saying that he was going more than 100-miles-per-hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone, causing Jones' death.
In addition to the first degree murder charge, Aguirre-Sanchez faces:
2-counts each - attempted murder - extreme indifference, and attempted first degree assault with a deadly weapon
1-count each - first degree assault - extreme indifference, vehicular homicide - DUI, vehicular homicide - DWAI, and vehicular homicide - reckless driving.
All felony charges. Aguirre-Sanchez is expected to be on court on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.
for more features.