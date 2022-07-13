Denver driver charged with first degree murder in death of pedestrian

Denver's District Attorney, Beth McCann, charged Avel Aguirre-Sanchez with first degree murder, among other charges for allegedly running down a pedestrian.

Terrell Jones, 23, was hit and killed while crossing Broadway on July 2, 2022. Jones Family Photo

Terrell Jones, 23, died on July 2, 2022 at the intersection of Broadway and Irvington Street. Jones was crossing Broadway when he was hit by a car.

In a statement, Jones family said he was known as TJ. He was one of 6 siblings, a recent graduate of Metro State University. TJ grew up in Green Valley Ranch and enjoyed playing basketball, football, and baseball.

The crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. and police say several witnesses identified Aguirre-Sanchez as the driver of the car.

Avel Aguirre-Sanchez is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car. Denver Police Department

Police arrested Aguirre-Sanchez, 19, saying that he was going more than 100-miles-per-hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone, causing Jones' death.

In addition to the first degree murder charge, Aguirre-Sanchez faces:

2-counts each - attempted murder - extreme indifference, and attempted first degree assault with a deadly weapon

1-count each - first degree assault - extreme indifference, vehicular homicide - DUI, vehicular homicide - DWAI, and vehicular homicide - reckless driving.

All felony charges. Aguirre-Sanchez is expected to be on court on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.