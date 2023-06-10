Denver downgrades management operations for incoming migrants

Denver stood down emergency operations Friday which were activated a month ago in anticipation of large numbers of migrants arriving to the city from the country's border with Mexico.

The City and County of Denver announced the demobilization of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Joint Information Center (JIC). The EOC was initially activated in December 2022 for incoming migrants. Emergency shelters were set up for the arrivals, including several rec centers which were temporarily closed in order to house them. Many city employees were instructed to work from home during the time a portion of the Wellington Webb Building was used, also.

Most recently, the EOC was reactivated May 11 prior to the expiration of the nation's COVID-era Title 42 policy.

Since that time, 11,299 migrants have been sheltered and supported by the city, the city stated in a press release. The influx of migrants has lessened to a manageable level and emergency operation are no longer necessary.

So far, caring for the arrivals has cost the city $17.8 million, the city stated in its press release. It is covering that cost by shifting money from contingency funds and agency budget, but warned that is a temporary solution which is not sustainable in the long term. City services could be impacted in the future.

"The only funding the city has received so far to support the migrant sheltering operations is a reimbursement award of $3.5 million from the State of Colorado," the city stated in its press release. "The federal government has provided $909,000 to Denver and $250,000 to Colorado."

The city is still welcoming arriving migrants at its Reception Center daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is asking for volunteers and donations. The city is also steering volunteers and monetary donations toward non-profits which are assisting migrants. The Newcomers Fund is the distribution point.