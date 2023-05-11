Denver mayor calls out federal government as influx of migrants expected to increase

As the COVID national emergency comes to an end, so does Title 42. That allowed for the emergency expulsion of migrants to prevent the spread of COVID.

Now the U.S. is asking those to apply online or seek protection in a country they passed through before entering the U.S.

The City of Denver has seen an influx of migrants in recent days, with as many as 400 arriving daily. That number is expected to increase as Title 42 expires.

CBS

The city has reactivated the emergency center. In the past five months, the city has received and cared for just under 10,000 migrants at a cost of nearly $16 million.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is calling this a humanitarian crisis and putting the blame on the federal government. He pointed out the city has received less than $1 million in reimbursement for those services.

"Denver residents shouldn't lose the services and resources they depend on and pay for with their tax dollars because Congress and the federal government are failing to do their jobs," said Hancock. "Congress needs to stop playing politics with this issue and pass legislation to fix these challenges."

All of the city's shelters are full so the mayor is asking for help from nonprofits and faith-based organizations.