Texas buses migrants to Denver, 41 arrived on chartered bus Thursday

The City of Denver says that it received a bus from government leaders in Texas with dozens of migrants on board. A total of 41 people were aboard the chartered bus.

CBS

Until this point, they have been arriving on commercial transportation. This is the first bus to arrive that was coordinated by another state to arrive in Denver as the destination.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will continue to send migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver to provide relief for its border communities.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock released a statement, "What is happening at the border, and what is showing up at the doorsteps of cities across the country, is a humanitarian crisis. What none of us need is more political theater and partisan gamesmanship pitting jurisdictions against each other and exacerbating this situation instead of advocating for real solutions to this challenge. If Gov. Abbott thinks he's going to win over allies to his cause here in Denver with this latest stunt, he's going to be sorely mistaken. And we're more than happy to send him the bill for any additional support we have to provide now because of his failure at managing his own state."

Gov. Jared Polis released this statement, "Governor Polis urges the federal government to secure the border, provide Temporary Protected Status (TPS) work authorization permits for jobs, take action on immigration reform, and provide financial resources to non-border states to address this challenge and treat individuals and families fleeing oppression with dignity and respect. This challenge requires problem-solving and collaboration between cities, states, and the federal government, not politics as usual."

Additional Information from the City of Denver:

Arriving migrants are currently being welcomed at the city's Reception Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Reception Center is currently open seven days a week.

The city is doing everything possible to ensure people are not unsheltered, especially given sudden changes in weather that often occur in Denver during the spring. Currently there are five shelters housing nearly 1,200 people.

As of Thursday, May 18, below are the most up-to-date numbers reflected in the city dashboard*:

Number of Migrants that Arrived Today (as of 5/18/23 at noon): 98

Total Number of Migrants Served by the City since Dec. 9 (as of 5/18/23 at noon): 10,070

Number of Migrants Sheltered in City Emergency Shelters (as of 5/18/23 at noon): 134

Number of Migrants Sheltered in Partner Emergency Shelters (as of 5/18/23 at noon): 1,056

Call for Assistance and Donations

With the sharp increase in migrant arrivals, the shelters are nearing capacity limits, and the city is calling on community partners including non-profits, churches, and other organizations to assist with shelters, donations, and other general support. Interested organizations should visit www.denvergov.org/migrantsupport and click Donations and then the "Sign up to Help with the Response" button.

The following donated items are requested:

Hygiene product kits (please have the items below all ready to grab in a resealable plastic bag)

Soap



Deodorant



Toothpaste



Toothbrush

Menstrual hygiene product kits

Diapers (Sizes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, & 6)

Baby wipes (preferably in bulk)

Socks (new / unopened only)

The Denver Dream Center (2165 Curtis St, Denver, CO, 80205) is accepting donations Monday-Thursday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Please contact info@denverdc.org prior to delivering to the Dream Center, so staff are prepared to receive your donations.

The Newcomers Fund is currently accepting monetary donations from the public. Donations will go directly to the city's nonprofit partners who are supporting migrants with resource navigation, shelter, and other services. You can also help out by volunteering to support the response.