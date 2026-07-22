Denver district attorney determines officer's use of force justified in fatal shooting

Following an investigation into a fatal shooting involving a Denver police officer, District Attorney John Walsh has decided that the use of force was justified.

According to the district attorney's office, on April 25, a man called 911 after 37-year-old Jordan Miller jumped into the back seat of his pickup truck, pointed a gun at him and told him, "Let's go." The man was able to run away and call for help.

When two officers responded to the scene on S. Quebec Street, a person in the parking lot told them there was a "crazy guy over there waving a gun around." They went to the building he indicated and heard a man coming down the stairway. One officer told the man to "keep your hands up", but when the man, later identified as Miller, reached the bottom of the stairs, Walsh's office says he turned and fired a shot at them with a handgun.

The other officer returned fire, striking Miller in the abdomen. The officers rendered aid until first responders arrived to take him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Walsh says charges will not be filed against the officer who fatally shot Miller, as he determined that the use of force was justified and in self-defense.