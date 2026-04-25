Denver police say suspect fatally wounded after shooting at officers

The Denver Police Department says a suspect has died of their wounds after they allegedly shot at officers, who returned fire.

Police Chief Ron Thomas said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4300 block of S. Quebec Street just before 2 a.m. for a possible carjacking. When police arrived, they spoke with a witness before heading to the area where the carjacking was reported.

The officers found a man who fit the suspect description. Thomas says that when they challenged him, he fired a round at the police.

One of the officers fired multiple shots from a rifle, striking the suspect. The DPD says the officers began lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital.

Thomas said the suspect was in critical condition. In an update at 12:19 p.m., the department said he has been pronounced deceased.

They added that his identity will be confirmed and released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

As per protocol, members of the department's homicide unit, as well as the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation, are investigating the incident. Thomas says the results of the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney for review.