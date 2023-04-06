Denver Department of Public Health and Environment sets up "Rat Patrol" at Mosaic Apartment complex

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has set up a daily 'rat patrol' at the Mosaic Apartments, 6900 East Evans Ave., following a CBS News Colorado investigation, which indicated significant problems at the apartment complex with rat and roach infestations and other problems that left residents seeking help.

Following a broadcast news report last month, the DDHPE decided to not just respond to residents' complaints, but to be more proactive and have inspectors go to the complex on a daily basis, checking for rat problems and talking to the community.

"Once it escalates to this point, these daily visits become pretty critical for holding a property management company accountable," said Danica Lee, the director of Public Health Investigations for Denver.

She says CBS News Colorado's report prompted more residents to complain about their living conditions and moved the department to get more aggressive.

"My heart goes out to people having to sleep at night listening to rats in their apartment," Lee said.

CBS

When CBS News Colorado attempted to speak to an apartment manager last month, she said "no comment" and closed her door.

Shaneequa Wilson, who has lived in a third-floor apartment for about two years, says the mice and rats have plagued her and other residents.

"It's crazy, it's a bad problem," Wilson said. "It's very scary."

Residents complained apartment managers had not done enough to address the rodent problems.

"I sit here and see the mice," said another resident. "All the time, I afraid of mice, afraid of mice."

She says in one night, she trapped about 20 rats in her apartment and one had bitten her, which caused her to seek medical attention.

CBS

Along with the daily inspections, since March 20, the city issued the apartment complex 14 administrative citations totaling $11,747 in fines.

"It's unfortunate when it progresses to this degree where this enforcement becomes necessary," Lee said.

Lee said in recent weeks, the pressure has increased responsiveness from property managers.

The DDPHE met with representatives from the Mosaic Apartments on Wednesday and Lee says, "the property management company was responsive to our requests and suggestions, and we had a productive meeting. We are optimistic that they will continue to be responsive and more effective moving forward."