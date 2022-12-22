Denver Department of Housing Stability Team rounds up homeless to shelter from frigid cold

Buses dropped off dozens of unhoused residents on Wednesday at the Denver Coliseum.

As the arctic cold weather arrived, the Denver Department of Housing Stability's Outreach Team, also known as HOST, rounded up as many people as possible from around the city, trying to persuade them to go to an emergency shelter, as the life-threatening conditions set in.

"They said it's going to be cold so I should get off the streets," said Samuel Darnell Yates, who is homeless and was part of one of the first busloads to arrive at the coliseum. "When it's a really extreme emergency, they [the city] get right on it."

CBS

Yates and his friend Charles, who did not provide his last name, grabbed what they could, and waited in line outside of the venue for beds.

"It's depressing, it's hard, it's frustrating. It builds a different mentality in a person," Charles said. "It's about time Mayor Hancock spread the love out… give a little bit more understanding."

CBS

In Aurora, the city's Cold Weather Outreach Team handed out resource bags, with blankets, hand warmers, socks, and hygiene products.

Crews along with emergency personnel also tried to persuade people to go to the Aurora Day Resource Center or other shelters. They stopped to pick up anyone seeking shelter from the blistering temperatures.

"I think it's really just trying to help them understand that belongings can be replaced, but you can't," said Courtney Tassin, the Aurora Mobile Response Team program manager. "So it's not about trying to survive the cold, it's being invited in somewhere that will keep you warm and safe."

Those like Yates are grateful for a warm place tonight, and thankful for a little bit of humanity this holiday season.

"Keep the faith, stay strong, it gets better," he said.

Another 24-hour warming center will open on Thursday at the Downtown Denver YMCA. It will be open to the public at 7 a.m.

Denver's libraries and recreation centers will also remain open to the community on Thursday and Friday.