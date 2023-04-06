Denver DA charges 17-year-old as adult in attempted homicide case

Prosecutors with the Juvenile Unit of the Denver District say a 17-year-old will be charged as an adult in an attempted homicide case involving a 52-year-old victim.

The Denver DA announced on Thursday that charges were filed against Jaycin Robinson for allegedly shooting a 52-year-old woman in the head near E. 56th Avenue and North Dallas Street.

Denver Police Department

Authorities say the incident occurred just two days before Robinson's birthday as the woman survived her injuries.

According to prosecutors, on March 27, the woman was entering a warehouse business from the rear entrance when the defendant allegedly confronted her at gunpoint and shot her before running away from the scene.

Investigators say Robinson arrived to the scene initially in a stolen 2020 silver Honda CR-V that was reported stolen out of Colorado Springs. The vehicle was left at the scene after the shooting.

Fingerprints found on an empty bag of chips and a drink cup left inside the car came back to Robinson.

On 3/27/23 a woman was attempting to enter a building in Denver when she was confronted at gun point and shot. We've now charged a 17-year-old male with attempted murder. https://t.co/ijTy0rcaED pic.twitter.com/ZQhCDJyPCD — Denver DA's Office (@DenverDAsOffice) April 6, 2023

The female victim revealed to investigators at the hospital that Robinson approached her asking for all of her things. She responded that she had nothing as Robinson took the her backpack and fired two shots.

Robinson also had an active felony warrant for "Escape from Custody Menacing" from the Colorado Division of Youth Services.

He is currently being charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury, one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft, and five counts of possessing a weapon as a previous juvenile offender.