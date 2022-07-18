Denver opens cooling centers as record heat creeps closer

As much of the Denver metro area endures sizzling heat on Monday, the Mile High City is opening its recreation centers during business hours to be used as cooling stations. Those looking for reprieve can also head to public library locations in Denver.

Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library will not be available as cooling stations. Some other libraries are also closed on Monday.

iStockphoto

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears says there is potential for a new record high in Denver on Monday as afternoon temps climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. The forecast in Denver is 101 degrees but that depends on cloud cover from afternoon storms. If storms fire up early we may not get that warm.

Denver's record high for July 18 is 99 degrees.

Those who are at highest risk for heat-related illness include people 65 and older, children younger than two, and people with chronic diseases or mental illness.

Denver Public Health & Environment offers these tips to prevent heat-related illness:

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness. If your home is not air-conditioned, visit one of Denver's cooling stations. Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink.

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, instead take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Don't use the stove or oven to cook-it will make you and your house hotter.

Don't drink alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine.

Limit your outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest.



If you must be outside during the heat of the day, follow these tips:

Wear and frequently reapply sunscreen. Pace your activity and rest often.

Pay attention to muscle cramping, which may be an early sign of heat-related illness. To combat cramping and heat-related illnesses, drink more water than usual.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat.



Denver city officials say they have a network of shelters to help the unhoused stay out of the excessive heat.

Families should be wary of children playing on or around playground equipment.

Pet parents are also urged to keep animals safe from the heat and to never leave them alone in vehicles. If you find an animal in a vehicle during hot summer days, you can call 311 or police after you've followed a few steps.

If you suspect an animal is suffering heatstroke: