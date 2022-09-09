Get ready for a taste of fall this weekend, coolest east of the Continental Divide

We'll see a wide range of temperatures across Colorado today with hot weather once again in the west and a taste of fall in the east. Locations along and east of the Front Range will be anywhere from 25 to 35 degrees cooler today as compared to yesterday. It will still be hot in the west with a lot of 90s, but cooler air will arrive by tomorrow.

CBS

Areas of light rain or drizzle are expected along and east of the foothills by Friday evening. We could even see a few thundershowers on the plains.

The low clouds and moisture will linger into the morning hours on Saturday before we see some partial clearing late in the day. Saturday's highs will be a bit chilly for Denver and the eastern plains with 50s and 60s. The western slope will still be quite warm, but not as hot, with highs in the 80s.

CBS

Sunday looks to be a spectacular day around Colorado with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s for a large part of the state. We'll see 80s once again in the western valleys. Things heat back up starting Monday with 80s and 90s returning to most areas, including Denver. It looks like it will stay warm through the entire upcoming week.