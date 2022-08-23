Warm Tuesday ahead with scattered mountain showers

Get ready for a pretty quiet weather day around Colorado thanks to some warmer and drier air moving into the state. We'll see just a handful of scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and they will mostly be confined to the mountains, especially locations close to the Continental Divide.

It'll be a warm afternoon around the state with temperatures close to where they should be for this time of the year. Most of the state will be in the 70s and 80s. It'll be just a few degrees above normal on the northeast plains and western slope with some low to mid 90s

Denver will be close to 90 over the next few days and due to mostly clear skies and light wind, that means we'll have some occasional issues with the air quality. CDPHE has issued an air quality alert for elevated levels of ozone along the Interstate 25 urban corridor through this afternoon.

After a few quiet days we'll see thunderstorms make a return to many areas by the end of the week. In fact Friday is looking like it could be a relatively active weather day with widespread afternoon storms.

The upcoming weekend will be on the warm side with scattered storms possible each day. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s with a few 90s across the lower elevations.