Cooler temperatures are expected to move into the Denver metro area over the weekend, prompting officials to activate Denver's Cold Weather Shelter plan.

On Saturday, high temperatures are forecast to reach approximately 45 degrees, with an overnight low of 25. Beginning at 1 p.m. on Nov. 21, the Department of Housing Stability will provide extra shelter until conditions improve.

"Cold weather poses serious danger to individuals outside or without adequate heat, and the city encourages everyone in such situations to come inside. Residents who see someone in need should call 311 or direct them to the nearest shelter," the city said.

Anyone in need of shelter needs to visit the city's "front door" shelter access points below:

Families must go in person, with their children, to the Inn at the Highlands at 2601 Zuni Street to access services. Intake hours for family shelter vouchers begin at 9 a.m. Denver officials say once the motel voucher capacity is reached, a dedicated family shelter will be opened as backup.

Youth and young adults aged 12-24 can find shelter at Urban Peak, located at 1630 S. Acoma St.

For individual women, the Samaritan House Smith Road will be available. Samaritan House is located at 6240 Smith Rd.

Individual men can find shelter at the Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center at 2222 Lawrence St.

All shelters are pet-friendly and provide food, showers, and blankets. The city says transportation will be available from downtown shelters to cold-weather shelter sites.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Connection Center at (303) 295-3366. More information on shelters in the area is available here.