Denver City Council postpones vote on new equestrian center and hotel at National Western Complex

Denver City Council was at max capacity Monday night for a wide range of agenda items. Still, many stayed through the 6 hour meeting to discuss the home of the National Western Complex. More than $800 million could be spent over the next few decades to build a new equestrian center and hotel. And while this could bring in millions in revenue, those who live nearby want to make sure they're not forgotten.

National Western Stock Show CBS

Throughout 16 days every January, the National Western Stock Show brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors. But for 365 days, those who live nearby have concerns about their community.

Alfonso Espino lives in one of those neighborhoods. Now he's part of a community investment fund advocating for more funding as the stock show complex grows.

"We didn't always not have a grocery store. We didn't always not have sidewalks. These are things that have been taken from us, and these are things that could be returned and built here again," Espino said.

But some funds are going to residents' needs. Right now, dollars rounded up at the stock show can support the neighborhood, but locals want a bigger share.

"If you compare what we've been able to gather from that so far, it's like not even a drop in the bucket when you when you're talking about billions of dollars in investment into these facilities through public dollars," Espino said.

CBS

So, when Espino saw Denver City Council discussed giving the National Western Complex millions of dollars, he went to listen.

The CEOs of the National Western Stock Show and National Western Center Authority were also at City Hall Monday night.

"This is funding for the equestrian center, the hotel and workforce housing, which is another big need in north Denver and all over Denver and a parking structure," stock show CEO Brad Buchanan said.

Buchanan says those buildings would be a big piece of the improvements discussed to keep the show in Denver after leadership considered leaving in 2011.

"The National Western Stock show is an institution in Denver. I mean, that's why voters so broadly supported keeping it in our city. It's also where urban and rural meets," Buchanan said.

In a statement in part, Wes Allison, President and CEO of the National Western Stock Show said, "The new Equestrian Center will provide year-round opportunities to attract not only equine enthusiasts but also some of the nation's most prestigious horse shows to Denver. It will solidify Denver's reputation as a premier destination with state-of-the-art facilities designed to serve the industry and community for generations to come."

Buchanan says they've also held dozens of resident meetings leading up to this project. They've agreed to a room night fee from the hotel for the local fund and a new community meeting space. But neighbors are hoping for a bigger seat at the table.

"If you are in favor of investing into the National Western center, that does not mean that you have to be against investing in our people as well," he said, "We could develop our neighborhood so that we can not only coexist, but we can thrive together."

Denver City Council has postponed the vote to next week. If approved, construction on the equestrian center project could start next year and finish by 2028.