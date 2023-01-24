Denver City Council approves Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment

The Denver City Council has approved a proposal to redevelop Park Hill Golf Course. Late Monday night, the council voted 10-3 on the plan which has been filled with emotion since it was first proposed.

CBS

The plan includes a new large park along open spaces and connecting greenways so you can get from east to west in the area.

The city would also like a grocer to open a store at 35th and Colorado Boulevard, as well as other businesses, and include more low-income housing options.

CBS

While there was an obvious majority to the vote, there was a divide on how to proceed.

"The historical facts are there, that's a closed course and there were people who lived in that neighborhood that weren't welcome on that land. only with rezoning does that 100 acres of publically accessible space become publically accessible. Without the rezoning, it stays a private golf course accessible only for those that can pay... however there is a gate at the end of the process and that is whatever we do here tonight, the public gets to have its say," said District 2 council member Kevin Flynn.

Denver voters will have the final say in April on developing the Park Hill Golf Course.