Denver's Cinema Q brings queer stories, history and community to the big screen

Denver's only queer film festival lit up the Sie FilmCenter this weekend with a marathon of films from around the globe, each one celebrating diverse identities and backgrounds.

CinemaQ, hosted by Denver Film, invited audiences to immerse themselves in a weekend of storytelling that went far beyond entertainment.

"It's so important nowadays to give the queer community a space to showcase their voice," said Esther Lopez, Event Specialist at Denver Film. "It creates a space for others to feel in community with each other."

Author Phil Nash, who wrote LGBTQ Denver, says the festival also plays a vital role in preserving the city's queer history. "I want to make sure our history as the LGBTQ community is not erased," he said.

Across three days, more than 14 queer films were screened, followed by the lively Pride Palooza celebration and a panel discussion that brought generations together. "The most important part of the discussion was that it was intergenerational," said Nash. The event showcased that when queer generations share the screen, they also share strength, history and joy.

Sunday's Pride Palooza featured 10 local queer vendors, a food truck, a live DJ, Meininger's crafts and a gender-affirming clothing swap in partnership with The Clothing Cycle, which ensures all donated clothing stays out of landfills. The celebration leaned on collaboration, highlighting local organizations such as Fortaleza Familiar and West of 50, both deeply rooted in serving the community.